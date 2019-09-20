VALDOSTA – “Planet over profit,” Mariah Hutcheson said.
Hutcheson was one of dozens of protestors at a climate change rally Friday afternoon near Valdosta State University at the corner of East Brookwood Drive and North Patterson Street.
She is also a junior anthropology and sociology student at VSU.
“By the time I’m 50, there might not even be an earth or I might have to be wearing oxygen masks whenever I go outside,” she said. “The way things are going, the earth is dying.”
Hutcheson noted rising sea levels and island residents losing their homes due to islands retreating under oceans.
She highlighted the Amazon.
“With the Amazon forest fires, what happens when we have no more trees? We don’t have oxygen,” she said. “Desertification is happening because of the climate getting hotter, and if there aren’t plants, there is no life.”
The rally was one of several across the nation as people advocated for awareness and action.
On the forefront, Greta Thunberg of Sweden inspires American youth strikes nationally, organizers said.
According to major news sites, the 16-year-old with Asperger's has ventured on an American tour this week.
CNN reports she testified in front of the House of Representatives this week during a joint hearing deeming her the “teenage old soul of the climate crisis.”
Dr. Susan Wehling, a VSU professor, is the lead organizer for the Valdosta rally.
She said Thunberg traveled to the United States by boat to speak at a United Nations summit.
“She’s really inspirational for a lot of people right now,” Wehling said. “She’s sort of the face of the global movement for the environment.”
To join the movement, Wehling searched for a nearby climate rally.
She noticed there weren’t any so she organized one in Valdosta.
Wehling said she believes the planet is going downhill and said people don’t understand the impact they’re making.
“When the Amazon’s on fire, when the Bahamas disappeared overnight, it’s time to wake up,” she said.
She calls for more leadership and is frustrated with the Democrat and Republican parties.
“The Democrats aren’t putting it on the debate platform for the primaries and the Republicans in office aren’t doing anything about it either, so they need to work together to save the planet,” Wehling said.
She highlighted floating plastic in the Pacific saying it is now in food and drinks.
She called the use of plastic “a bad practice.”
The local rally links to national and global efforts, Wehling said.
“I think we’ve been concerned for a long time, but I think our message today is that we want people in South Georgia to know that we’re really concerned about a lot of things today,” she said.
Wehling was joined by Wiregrass Activists for Clean Energy, Students Against Violating the Earth, high school students and community members.
They stood on sidewalks chanting and holding signs.
“Make Earth Great Again,” “Denial is stupidity” and “There is no Planet B” were among some of the signs at the rally.
Alec Bunkley, a 23-year-old community member, said he would like to still have an earth when he’s 50 years old.
He said he believes there’s not enough awareness of climate change.
“It’s just kind of brushed under the rug, and a lot of it is due to a lot of the people that back the companies that are producing a lot of pollution that are causing the byproduct of products we get,” he said.
Aside from protesting, Bunkley helps the cause by bringing reusable bags when grocery shopping, utilizing reusable water bottles.
“Something as simple as picking up a piece of trash that I see in public helps out,” he said.
Leslie Jones, VSU biology faculty member, attended the rally with her dog, Kailua. Kailua is a 12-year-old Labrador rescue who’s partially deaf.
The Labrador wore a sign. “Climate change hurts dogs, too,” it read.
Jones said Kailua has not been able to spend time outside due to heat.
“It’s too hot for him to play outside,” Jones said. “He loves to swim but he couldn’t even play in my yard because it wore him out as an older dog.”
She said her pet is suffering.
“As a biologist, I just wish people would pay attention to it,” she said.
Valdosta City Council at-large candidate Adrian Rivers and Kathryn Grant, director of state affairs for Campaign to Keep Guns Off Campus, both spoke during the rally’s conclusion.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.