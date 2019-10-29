VALDOSTA – Aladdin existed before the blue genie and Disney.
The old “One Thousand and One Arabian Nights” story features Aladdin with two genies – the well-known genie of the lamp and the lesser known genie of the ring.
Valdosta Middle School Players perform a non-musical, non-Disney, two-genie version of “Aladdin,” said Toni Jarvis, VMS Players director.
The production also has only one cast.
VMS Players sixth-grade and seventh-grade productions such as "Magical Wonders with No Magic” and “Rumpelstiltskin, The True Hero” each featured two casts.
Jarvis and VMS Players have presented all of the plays during the month of October.
For “Aladdin,” Jarvis has had help from former students, such as Lizzie Eldridge who is now a Valdosta High School junior.
Eldridge said she comes back to VMS to help run the eighth-grade show and VMS productions such as the spring musical. The 2020 spring musical is scheduled to be “We Will Rock You,” a show based on the music of Queen.
VMS Players presented the show Tuesday, Oct. 29.
THE CAST: Joshua L. Ault, Aaliyah M. Banks, Michael H. Bishop, Reannan Blair, Tymiah Broaden, Samia M. Campbell, Tatum Carroll, Jalynn Carter, Hannah Childress, Nyla Cook, Branden Dawson, Alexa A. Gomez, I'yanna S. Head, Beau R. Hicks, Kort A. Johnson, Jones, Briana Jones, Avery C. Jowers, Lacena Lawrence, Matthew J. Lister, Kayla Mills, Skylar O’neal, Nevaeh M. Philippe, Se'Mykia Phillips, Lauren Pickett, Fantasia Pye, Anna L. Roney, Breanna Scott, Olivia R. Shwaver, Josie O. Sims, Regina S. Solano Munoz, Che'von Thompson, Precious J. Williams, Shaye E. Wiltsie.
SHOWTIME
Valdosta Middle School Players present “Aladdin.”
When: 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29.
Where: Old Valdosta High School Performing Arts Center, 3101 N. Forrest St.
Ticket: $5.
