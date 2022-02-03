Major winter storm sparing South Georgia

VALDOSTA — A major winter storm heading east shouldn’t affect South Georgia, a forecaster said.
“It should be a little cooler behind the front, but it should only be a normal winter rain” for the region, said Don van Dyke, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Tallahassee, Fla., office.
Tuesday, a blast of frigid weather put a long stretch of states from New Mexico and Colorado to Maine under winter storm warnings and watches. On Wednesday morning, Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri, Illinois, Indiana and Michigan saw freezing rain, sleet and snow.
“No snow (for South Georgia),” van Dyke said.
An interstate was shut down in Missouri and heavy ice was predicted in the South from Louisville, Ky., to Memphis, Tenn.
In contrast, the forecast for Valdosta shows fain chances of 50%-70% from Friday and Saturday with highs dropping from 75 Friday to 57 Saturday, the weather service forecast shows.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
