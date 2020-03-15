Major fire destroys Lanier County businesses

LAKELAND — Firefighters are battling a "major fire" that destroyed a government office and two businesses in Lakeland, officials said Sunday.
Fire crews from Lakeland, Clinch County, Homerville and Willacoochee were on the scene as late as 8:30 p.m. battling the blaze at a building on Church Street, said Lakeland Fire Chief Gary Yeomans.
Two businesses in the building — a chiropractor's office and The Old Butcher Shop — plus an office for the Department of Community Supervision were completely destroyed, said Lanier County Sheriff Nick Norton. The DCS served as a probation office, he said.
As of 8:30 p.m., firefighters were still not able to get into the building, Yeomans said. In total, 11 fire trucks were on the scene, he said.
"This is a major fire," Yeomans said. "We don't have any idea yet what started it. ... Everybody in town bought meat from The Old Butcher Shop."
There have been no injuries or deaths related to the fire, he said.
