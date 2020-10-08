VALDOSTA – Valdosta State University hosts a mental wellness day to help students annually and the current pandemic made the day even more of a necessity.
VSU's “Be Kind to Your Mind” Mental Wellness Day was held Tuesday to teach students about self-care and give them an opportunity to simply unplug for a while.
“Self-care” is something that Heidi O'Connor, VSU Counseling Center assistant director, said goes beyond just the idea of “doing something nice for yourself once in a while;” it can include everyday activities that are often overlooked or taken for granted.
“It’s those practical things that keep our lives running smoothly, like staying on top of our work, sleeping regular hours, eating real food, talking about our hurts and worries, choosing wisely in relationships … it goes on and on,” O’Connor said. “When we choose to take care of ourselves, we feel better and think more clearly, which is what Mental Wellness Day works to promote at VSU.”
Thanks to sponsorship from VSU's Counseling Center, Campus Recreation, Campus Wellness, Student Government Association and Campus Activities Board, students could visit the Palms Quad on main campus for do-it-yourself self-care kits, games, kettle corn and just general relaxation.
“A healthy mind helps our students achieve academic success. Our approach is a holistic one where mind, body and spirit are integrated. Mental Wellness Day gives us a chance to share resources, break the stigma around mental health and have a little fun, too,” Rebecca Murphy, associate director of VSU Health Promotions and Wellness, said.
Desiree Carver is a reporter at the Valdosta Daily Times. She can be reached at (229) 244-3400 ext. 1215.
