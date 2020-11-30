Main Street unveils new Christmas ornament

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Main Street office has released its 28th edition in the series of Downtown Valdosta Christmas ornaments.
"The local collectibles celebrate historic downtown landmarks and make wonderful holiday gifts," city officials said in a statement.
The red ornament was designed by the Main Street staff and features Irwin’s Inc. building, which was built circa 1953 and is located at 306 N. Patterson St. The building now houses 306 North Restaurant.
The 2020 ornaments cost $10 each, and ornaments from 2014-19 may be purchased for the same amount. Ornaments from years 2001-13 may also be purchased for $6 each, while supplies last.
Ornaments in the Downtown Valdosta Christmas Ornament Series include:
– Ashley Street Station (2019).
– A.S. Pendleton Company (2018).
– Exchange Bank Building (2017).
– Strand-Alamo Theatre (2016).
– Smith Drug and Seed Company Building (2015).
– Cranford Building (2014).
– 25th Anniversary of The ‘Dosta Playhouse (2013).
– The Roberts Building (2012).
– Historic Liberty Theater (2011).
– Valdosta Sesquicentennial/City Hall (2010).
– Converse Building (2009).
– Wisenbaker Building (2008).
– City Market (2007).
– First Presbyterian Church (2006).
– King’s Grill (2005).
– McKey Building (2004).
– First Baptist Church (2003).
– First United Methodist Church (2002).
– Ashley House (2001).
Residents may purchase the local collectibles at the Main Street office, first floor, Valdosta City Hall Annex, 300 N. Lee St. Office hours: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays. For more information, call (229) 259-3577.
