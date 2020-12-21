VALDOSTA – Valdosta Main Street was recently awarded $10,000 in grant money that has been matched by a donation from Georgia Power.
In total, Valdosta Main Street received $20,000, which it plans to use in a marketing campaign in the upcoming year, city officials said in a statement.
Valdosta was one of five Georgia cities to receive grant money from the Georgia Main Street program through the National Main Street Center. The cities of Thomasville, Tifton, Tybee Island, Athens and Valdosta were each awarded the $10,000 grant as part of a COVID recovery effort, city officials said.
The Main Street office plans to use the grant funding toward a marketing campaign that Ellen Hill, Main Street director, hopes will encourage people to spend within the local community.
"We submitted the grant for a digital marketing campaign we are going to do to drive foot traffic back to our brick-and-mortar stores downtown," Hill said.
The campaign has already started with a few holiday commercials running on television channels. Main Street plans to ramp up efforts at the start of the New Year and downtimes when people aren't spending much after the holidays.
Hill said she hopes the campaign will shine a light on the importance of shopping locally throughout the year.
Downtown business owners have responded well to the campaign, and Main Street anticipates much more excitement as it progresses, city officials said.
"I think they are going to be super excited about this, and are going to appreciate that the Georgia Main Street and the National Main Street saw that we could use those funds," Hill said.
Both Hill and Rachel Thrasher, Main Street coordinator, said they are excited to create some fun new digital marketing content for the downtown businesses.
