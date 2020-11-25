Main Street ready for Small Business Saturday

VALDOSTA – Mayor Scott James Matheson and community members recently gathered downtown at The Flower Gallery to read a proclamation ahead of Small Business Saturday, scheduled for Nov. 28.
“Downtown Valdosta Main Street is the center of locally owned businesses,” Matheson said. “They support and celebrate the importance behind shopping local. All of our small business owners do so much for our downtown area. I am pleased to be mayor of a city like Valdosta, where downtown is recognized as the heart of our community. The city is always going to support downtown and every small business in Valdosta. Our backbone, our local economy, is made up of many small businesses, so we need to support those businesses.”
While big-box retailers have Black Friday, Small Business Saturday is dedicated to showcasing and supporting local small businesses throughout the country, Main Street representatives said in a statement. The annual observance began in 2010 and has become a national holiday campaign.
Downtown Valdosta Main Street, as a regional center of locally owned businesses, supports and celebrates the importance of shopping local.
The businesses help give downtown "a distinct personality that makes shopping and visiting here a unique and special experience," representatives said. "Celebrating shopping local is an excellent time to remember the economic impact locally owned businesses have; according to the American Booksellers Association, over half of what you spend when you shop at a locally owned business will stay in your community, supporting local organizations and services."
Shop Small with Downtown Valdosta’s shops, restaurants, galleries, and boutiques on Small Business Saturday, Nov. 28, can make a significant impact on the community, representatives said.
“When you come to Downtown Valdosta, know that it can be an all-day event. You can come down and have breakfast in one place, do a little shopping, lunch in another place, and maybe drinks on the rooftop at Steel Magnolia’s to finish your evening,” said Rachel Thrasher, Main Street program coordinator. “Our shops downtown will have sales throughout the day; it will be a great event.”
“It is great when people can shop local and come out here to show their support. Small Business Saturday is wonderful because most of us in the downtown area are family businesses,” said Susan Mullis, owner of The Flower Gallery. “We hope everyone has a blessed season, and we can all get through this difficult time together.”
For more information, contact Valdosta Main Street office, (229) 259-3577 or rthrasher@valdostacity.com.
