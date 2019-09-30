VALDOSTA – Registration is now open for the Valdosta Main Street Sidewalk Chalk Competition, which will be held in conjunction with ARToberFest.
The contest will be held on 8-11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, with the awards ceremony taking place at 11:30 a.m., organizers said.
The sidewalk chalk competition is an opportunity for anyone to show off their skills and decorate downtown with beautiful art along the sidewalks, they said.
“We are excited to bring this new event to Downtown Valdosta. This is a great opportunity as the anchor of the City Center Arts District to bring a new and fresh art activity to the heart of our community. We look forward to seeing everyone’s creative works,” said Ellen Hill, Valdosta Main Street director.
Groups or individuals will compete for prizes donated by the Downtown Valdosta businesses and restaurants. Competitors are invited to create a chalk drawing on a sidewalk square throughout Downtown Valdosta.
Participants will have three hours to work on their square. Squares will then be judged by a panel and prizes will be awarded to the overall best of show for each age bracket and a people’s choice award.
Official judging based on a 1-5 scale on first impression, creativity, originality, skill and use of color. The decision of the judges is final, organizers said.
There is no entry fee for the sidewalk chalk competition although pre-registration is required. Complete a registration form on the Valdosta Main Street website by Oct. 18. A limited number of registrations will be accepted.
Artists should bring chalk, design, knee pads, plastic tarp (in case of rain), sunscreen, grid/pattern, camera and water, they said.
For additional sidewalk chalk contest information, contact Valdosta Main Street, (229) 259-3577 or by email rthrasher@valdostacity.com.
