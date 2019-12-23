VALDOSTA – Valdosta Main Street offers an opportunity to commemorate or honor family, friends or events in Downtown Valdosta through the adoption and financial care of a downtown bench.
Designed to increase public enjoyment of the downtown area, the Adopt-A-Bench program will aid in maintaining benches and the beautification of the downtown area, Main Street officials said.
Benches may be endowed for $1,250.
"A bench is a wonderful way to memorialize or honor a loved one," city officials said. "While the plaques take about eight weeks for production and installation, a personalized certificate can be provided immediately upon adoption to notify the recipient that a bench has been adopted in their honor."
Valdosta Main Street will acknowledge a donation of $1,250 with a personalized plaque on the selected bench, officials said.
Full payment must be received before reserving a bench, they said. Bench adoption payment can be made by check or credit card. Not all benches without plaques are available.
If interested in donating a new plaque on a downtown bench in the City of Valdosta, contact Valdosta Main Street, (229) 259-3577 or ehill@valdostacity.com.
