Main Street kicks off 'Love Downtown' campaign

VALDOSTA – Valdosta Main Street is kicking off a month-long "Love Downtown Valdosta" marketing campaign.
The campaign will run through the entire month of February and Main Street representatives said in a statement they encourage residents to visit the downtown shops and restaurants in some of the slower spending months.
“February is generally a slower time for our downtown businesses. We are looking to help grow sales for our small businesses in the new year. The post-holiday lull is very real and the Love Downtown campaign is structured to reward the shopper for spending local. Twenty-five dollars adds up very quickly and this program is in place to hopefully make a significant economic impact in our downtown community,” said Ellen Hill, Main Street manager.
Residents can participate by visiting any local downtown businesses and making a $25 purchase. Customers can then scan the QR code located on Main Street’s website and event flyer to upload the receipt and be entered into a drawing, representatives said. At the end of each week, Main Street will select a winner at random to receive a $50 gift card to a downtown business of their choosing. There will also be a grand prize at the end of the month consisting of $200 in downtown dollars.
More information, contact Valdosta Main Street, (229) 259-3577.
