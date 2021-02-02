VALDOSTA – Valdosta Main Street is gearing up to kick off a month-long ‘Love Downtown Valdosta’ marketing campaign.
The campaign will run through the entire month of February, from Monday, Feb. 1, until Sunday, Feb. 28, and encourages residents to visit the downtown shops and restaurants in some of the slower spending months, city officials said in a statement.
“This campaign is to remind people to come downtown, love downtown and support our local business down here,” said Ellen Hill, Main Street director.
As an additional incentive to shop local, for every $25 spent, shoppers will be entered into a drawing to win $200 in Downtown Dollars.
The second part of the promotion is the Valdosta Love Lock Fence. Visitors can add a lock to the fence, located in Bennie’s Alley, to "signify their unbreakable love for their partner, children or even pets," city officials said.
More information: Contact Valdosta Main Street, (229) 259-3577.
