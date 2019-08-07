VALDOSTA – Valdosta Main Street hosts Songwriter Showcase featuring Nashville, Tenn., artists Tony Arata and Chuck Jones.
The Songwriter Showcase is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 17, at The Dosta Playhouse in Downtown Valdosta.
Singer and songwriter Tony Arata grew up in Savannah and attended Georgia Southern University, organizers said.
He is best known for writing the No. 1 country hit “The Dance” recorded by Garth Brooks, and No. 1 hit “Dreaming with My Eyes Open” recorded by Clay Walker.
Jones has had multiple No. 1 hits with Diamond Rio’s “Love a Little Stronger” and Billy Dean’s “It’s What I Do,” organizers said.
Throughout the years, he has worked with established artists, such as Reba McIntire, Montgomery Gentry, Patti Labelle and Ronnie Milsap.
Doors will open 7 p.m. and the show starts 8 p.m. Tickets are available on the Valdosta Main Street website, Facebook page and at the Valdosta Main Street office, 300 N. Lee St.
General admission tickets will be sold for $20. With less than 200 total seats available, organizers recommend purchasing tickets in advance. A cash bar will be provided by Covington’s Dining & Catering.
More information: Contact Valdosta Main Street, (229) 259-3577.
