VALDOSTA – Valdosta Main Street is holding its first “Holiday Haul Crawl” shopping event 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 19.
"Guests are invited to stroll among the eclectic shops on the tree-lined streets all dolled up for the holidays," city officials said in a statement. "Grab a passport from a participating business, have lunch in one of the amazing restaurants and explore the arts and culture district’s newest murals and art installments.
"Participating stores will have sales and discounts. The event is also considered a ‘sip and stroll’ so visitors can grab a drink at any restaurant while out and about downtown."
“We are excited to offer this new event in Downtown Valdosta. It is so important to remember to shop local during the holiday season and we can’t think of a more enjoyable way to shop local,” said Ellen Hill, Main Street director.
Participating Merchants: Stylish Southern & Sassy, Mockingbird, Valdosta Furniture & Mattress, Kaleidoscope Gallery & Emporium, Artists on Ashley, Chez What, Art & Soul, Cottonwood Market & Boutique, Perfectly Priscilla Boutique, The Flower Gallery, Southern Grace Gifts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.