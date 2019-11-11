VALDOSTA – Valdosta Main Street holds its first “Brunch and Browse” shopping and sampling event on Small Business Saturday.
The event is scheduled for 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Nov. 30, organizers said.
Guests are invited to visit 10 “brunch” locations throughout Downtown Valdosta and sample featured menu items, while “browsing” local shops and boutiques where they can fill up a reusable shopping tote, organizers said.
“We are excited to offer this event as part of Small Business Saturday in Downtown Valdosta. It is so important to remember to shop local during the holiday season and we can’t think of a more enjoyable way to shop local than participating in 'Brunch and Browse,'" said Ellen Hill, Main Street director.
Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at the Valdosta Main Street Office, 300 N. Lee St., or online at valdostamainstreet.com.
Once a ticket has been purchased, participants do not need anything further, names will be on a will-call list, organizers said. With the purchase of a ticket, participants will receive a swag bag, a complimentary mimosa, brunch bites in each stop and exclusive discounts/passes for the day.
All of the proceeds from the brunch and browse event will go toward funding more events and improvements in Downtown Valdosta in 2020, Main Street representatives said.
Participants may begin the event at the welcome station set up at Jessie's Restaurant on Ashley Street. At the welcome station, participants will check in, get a swag bag and pick up a mimosa to head out on a downtown adventure.
Participating Merchants: Whimsy Salon, Kaleidoscope, Jessie’s, Livi & Company, Chez What, Cottonwood Market & Boutique, Perfectly Priscilla, The Flower Gallery, Stogies Downtown, Southern Grace Gifts, organizers said.
Small Business Saturday is a concept that was branded by American Express and launched as a national campaign in 2010, organizers said. The shopping holiday falls each year on the Saturday after Thanksgiving, serving as a counterpart to Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
"The initiative encourages shoppers to support small and local businesses during the holiday shopping season," organizers said.
