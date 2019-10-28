VALDOSTA – The Mailbox Club will host its 54th anniversary dinner event, 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, at the James H. Rainwater Conference Center.
The banquet theme is “Together Reaching Children for Jesus,” organizers said.
The dinner event includes Christian group This Hope and continues with an evening of testimonies and live Skype sessions from around the globe, organizers said.
"This is a fundraising dinner hosted by The Mailbox Club, a Valdosta-based discipleship ministry to over 3 million children in 80 countries," organizers said. "These children are taught the Scriptures by trained nationals using The Mailbox Club’s Christ-centered Bible lessons."
People wanting to attend the dinner should call (229) 244-6812, Ext. 232, or email Pam@mailboxclub.org. Limited reserved seats available.
