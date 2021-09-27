VALDOSTA – The Mailbox Club will host its 56th anniversary dinner event, 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 30, at the James H. Rainwater Conference Center, One Meeting Place.
The event will begin with the Christian performers Caleb & Kelsey and continue with an evening of testimonies and live Skype sessions from around the globe, organization representatives said in a statement.
This is a fundraising dinner hosted by The Mailbox Club, a Valdosta-based discipleship ministry to over 4.4 million children in 80 countries.
"These children are taught the Scriptures by trained nationals using The Mailbox Club’s Christ-centered Bible lessons," organizers said.
If wanting to attend, call (229) 244-6812 and ask for Shawna, or email: Pam@mailboxclub.org. Limited reserved seats available.
