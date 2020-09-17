VALDOSTA – The Mailbox Club will host its 55th anniversary dinner event, 6 p.m., Sept. 24.
The event will be held at the Rainwater Conference Center, One Meeting Place, organizers said in a statement.
The event will begin with the Christian performer Guy Penrod and continue with an evening of testimonies and live Skype sessions from around the globe, organizers said.
The fundraising dinner is hosted by The Mailbox Club, a Valdosta-based discipleship ministry to more than 4.4 million children in 80 countries. Children are taught the Scriptures by trained nationals using The Mailbox Club’s Christ-centered Bible lessons, organizers said.
More information: Call (229) 244-6812, ext. 232, or email: Pam@mailboxclub.org. Limited reserved seats available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.