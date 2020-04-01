Madison dodges bullet with tornado strikes

MADISON, Fla. — This north Florida city dodged a possible disaster Tuesday when a tornado heading “straight for the city” dissipated at the town’s outskirts, according to a county official.
The National Weather Service’s Tallahassee office sent investigators to Madison County Wednesday to investigate two tornadoes that touched down in the county, said Jessica Fieux, a NWS meteorologist.
The first reports of twister sightings came in at 4:17 p.m., she said.
One tornado touched down near Greenville at the intersection of Interstate 10 and State Road 221, Madison County Manager Brian Kauffman said.
The other came down in the corner of the county alongside Taylor County, destroying a barn, he said.
Together, the twisters moved through swamps and woodlands, causing only minor damage and no reported injuries or deaths, Kauffman said.
However, one of the tornadoes had been heading directly for the city of Madison, falling apart just as it reached the city’s edge, he said. A couple of businesses in town — Studstill’s of Madison, a building supply store, and Uphold’s Feed Store — received roof damage, he said.
On April 19, 1988, the deadliest tornado ever to strike Madison County tore directly through the city, killing four people and causing widespread property damage, including the total destruction of a newly built public library.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
