Mack named GSC Men’s Tennis Player of the Year; Hanson tabbed Coach of the Year

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta State men’s and women’s tennis teams were well represented as the Gulf South Conference announced its all-league teams Thursday morning prior to the start of the GSC Championships.
Blazer junior Luca Mack was named Men’s Player of the Year, while head coach John Hansen was named Men’s Coach of the Year. The Blazer men’s team had four selections to the all-league teams as Mack, junior Rodrigo Carvalho and junior Christian Wedel earned first team honors and senior Christian Felline was a second team selection. The women’s team had one honoree in junior Natalie Kohoutkova who earned second team honors.
A native of Emmendingen, Germany, Mack is ranked No. 2 nationally and is 21-1 this year as he was national runner-up at the ITA National Championships last fall. This spring, Mack is 12-0 overall and 9-0 in league play. Mack has helped lead VSU to a No. 2 ranking nationally and a perfect 14-0 record this season and an undefeated 9-0 mark in GSC play to win the outright league regular season title. He and Carvalho are 12th nationally in doubles with a 13-1 record overall and a perfect 9-0 mark in GSC play.
Mack becomes the first Blazer to earn GSC Men’s Tennis Player of the Year honors since Leo Blay earned the accolade in both 2016 and 2017. Overall, Mack is the 11th different Blazer overall to be named the league’s top player. It also marked Mack’s second-straight year of earning first team all-conference.
Hansen earned his 14th GSC Men’s Coach of the Year honors in 2023 and the second time in three years. Hansen, who has coached the Blazers for nearly 50 years, guided the team in 2023 to beat two number one ranked teams in the same season for the first time in program history as the Blazers defeated then-No. 1 Barry, 4-3, on Mar. 5 in Valdosta and then toppled then No. 1 Saint Leo 4-0 on Mar. 24, also in Valdosta.
Carvalho, a native of Sao Paulo, Brazil, also earned first team all-conference honors for the second-straight year as he currently is No. 56 nationally in singles with a 10-2 record overall and a 6-2 mark in GSC play. Both Carvalho and Mack earned ITA All-America honors a season ago.
Wedel, a native of Reutlingen, Germany, earned first team all-conference honors for the third-straight season. This year, he is 13-1 in singles and a perfect 9-0 in GSC play, while he is 9-2 in doubles and went 4-2 in GSC action at mainly the No. 3 spot.
Felline has had a strong senior campaign as he is 8-2 this spring and 6-2 in GSC play helping VSU win a number of big matches this season. He is 9-3 in doubles this season and has gone 7-2 overall and 5-1 in GSC play with sophomore Lamar Bartley this spring.
The top-seeded Blazer men’s team is set to begin the Gulf South Conference Championship Thursday at 3:30 p.m. ET versus No. 8-seed Shorter at Lagoon Park in Montgomery, Ala. Check back with vstateblazers.com for links to live stats and a complete recap following the match.
Kohoutkova, a native of the Czech Republic, became the first Blazer to earn first team honors since former Blazer and current graduate assistant Estee Widdershoven in 2021. Kohoutkova is 7-6 this spring in singles and went 7-3 in GSC play. She has won four-straight singles matches and played at the top spot in the lineup in each match. In doubles, she is 7-6 playing mainly at the No. 3 spot (6-2) and went 6-3 in GSC play this season.
The Blazer women’s tennis team opens the GSC Championships Thursday at 11 a.m. ET against No. 28 West Florida at Lagoon Park in Montgomery, Ala., in the No. 3/6 matchup. VSU dropped a 5-2 decision to UWF in the final match of the regular season as Kohoutkova was the only Blazer to win both her singles and doubles matches against the Argos.
Check back with vstateblazers.com for a complete recap of the match.
