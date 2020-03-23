VALDOSTA – The Valdosta-Lowndes County Martin Luther King Jr. Commemoration Association Committee is still scheduled to host the Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. memorial program, 12-2 p.m. Saturday, April 4, at the MLK Memorial Park, corner of Martin Luther King Drive and South Ashley Street.
The program will begin with Adrian Rivers as the guest speaker; featuring music by the Azalea City Community Choir, under the direction of A.C. Braswell, minister of music, and performances by other talents, organizers said.
"We are asking community-based, community-focused agencies and organizations which 'inform and empower’ our community to please come out and set up information booths," organizers said.
The event is free and open to the public.
Participants are urged to bring lawn chairs and blankets. In case of inclement weather, the event will be moved to St. Paul AME Church, 419 S. Ashley St., organizers said.
For more details, contact Dr. Beverley Blake, (229) 460-9019, or Joseph "Sonny" Vickers, (229) 834-6666.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.