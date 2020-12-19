I think the story, "The Very First Christmas," is an awesome Christmas book.
This book tells about the story of Jesus’ birth. The books explains about the shepherds, wise men and that very first night.
I love Christmas because it is Jesus’ birthday and I can do things to celebrate Him. My favorite way to celebrate Jesus’ birthday is to be with my family.
This storybook was able to record my mammy reading this book to us. It is fun to hear her voice even when she is not in town.
I would suggest any Christmas book about Jesus! We can learn and enjoy stories as a family.
I have had this book for six years and it still works. You can buy this recordable book on Amazon.
M.G. Fowler lives and reads in Valdosta.
