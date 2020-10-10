This is a great book about a K-9 search and rescue team. K-9 means a dog.
Boo was a dog who searched for the lost. This dog belonged to my Great Aunt Tami. That makes this book special to me.
Boo won a pet hall of fame award. If you want to know Boo’s story, you must read this book. Boo is special because he saved people.
This book also tells how Aunt Tami got Boo from the Sarasota Animal Shelter where she worked. She teaches people that if you want a dog, you should look for a dog at the animal shelter.
There are many wonderful, smart, and talented animals looking for a home. So, if you want a dog you should look at the animal shelter in your town first.
I had a dog named Trout when I was little. He died two and a half years ago.
This book has lots of real pictures of Boo and my aunt. It is good for older children unless an adult can read it to you. You can find this book on Amazon.
M.G. Fowler lives and reads in Valdosta.
