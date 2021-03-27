This is a fun book. This is the same book as last week just about the State of Florida.
In this book, like last week, they go to the Florida pet store and get a bunny, the bunny’s name is Flop. Do you think Flop has a secret? To find out you need to read this book.
In this book, Flop visits Rainbow Springs State Park, Marlins Park and Naples Library. Have you ever been to one of these places? If you did, was it fun?
Did you know that Florida is sometimes called the Sunshine State? If you want to find out why you can Google it. Do you have a bunny, if you do, what is its name? I do not have one.
I have this book because my grandparents lived in Florida, so they bought me and my family this book.
You can find this book on Amazon and maybe at your local library.
If you get this book, I hope you enjoy it!
M.G. Fowler lives and reads in Valdosta.
