This book has sound effects when you swipe a yellow arrow on each page.
It is cool because the sounds make the story come to life.
This story is about a girl named Ava who is an animal rescuer.
She gets a call when an animal needs help and she goes there right away. She helped many animals in the story but in the end, she needs help.
To find out what help she needed you should read this story.
You can find this Hallmark book on Amazon or at your local library.
M.G. Fowler, 8, lives and reads in Valdosta.
