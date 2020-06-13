This is a great book. This book is about growing vegetables.
Hare had to figure out how to feed his kids, so Hare made a deal with Bear. Bear was lazy and Hare was clever.
You will have to read this book to see how Hare was clever. If you are lazy, you do not make the right decisions.
Colossians 3:23 says “Whatever you do, work at it with all your heart as working for the Lord not for men.”
I think this is a great book for ages 5 to 10. You can find this book on Amazon or at your local library.
M.G. Fowler, 8, lives in Valdosta.
