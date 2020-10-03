Boom Cracka-Lacka!
This book talks about thunder and lightning. It is from a "Just Ask Book" series that we have at my house.
I chose this book because we have been having a lot of thunderstorms. I wanted to learn about lightning. My siblings and I are not huge fans of thunder and lightning.
To find out how lightning is made you need to read this book.
You can find this book at your local library or on Amazon. Amazon shows they only have one more copy for sale … you better order it fast (if your parents will let you)! I think this is a great book for ages 5-8.
Have you ever been in a thunderstorm? Are you afraid of a thunderstorm?
M.G. Fowler lives and reads in Valdosta.
