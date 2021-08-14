This is a great history book. I like history so I loved this book. It is a book all about Laura Ingalls Wilder.
It is part of the “Who Was” books. I learned a lot about Laura Ingalls Wilder when I read this book.
Can you guess where Laura lived when she was a kid? She lived in a lot of places, to find out some of the places she lived you need to read this book.
Laura writes books and she made a whole book series. The series is called "Little House." I recommend you read this series also. I read or listened to most of this series.
I borrowed this book from my neighbor. You can find this on Amazon or at a library. This book can be read to all ages, but a second-fifth grader would be perfect for this reading level.
M.G. Fowler lives and reads in Valdosta.
