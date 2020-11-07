David Beckham was and still is a famous soccer player. 

David Beckham has three kids. Wherever David Beckham went, police had to escort him, even when he was in a disguise. People throw stuff at him. 

If you want to find out why people throw stuff at him, you need to read this book. 

For my birthday, my neighbor got me a Books-A-Million gift card and that is when I got this book.

If you like soccer, I think you will like this book. 

If you do, head on over to Books-A-Million. You can find this book on Amazon also. This is a great book for ages first grade and up. 

This is a book series that has tons of options. 

They have Who was…?, Who is?..., What is…?, and many more. 

M.G. Fowler lives and reads in Valdosta.

