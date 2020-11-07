David Beckham was and still is a famous soccer player.
David Beckham has three kids. Wherever David Beckham went, police had to escort him, even when he was in a disguise. People throw stuff at him.
If you want to find out why people throw stuff at him, you need to read this book.
For my birthday, my neighbor got me a Books-A-Million gift card and that is when I got this book.
If you like soccer, I think you will like this book.
If you do, head on over to Books-A-Million. You can find this book on Amazon also. This is a great book for ages first grade and up.
This is a book series that has tons of options.
They have Who was…?, Who is?..., What is…?, and many more.
M.G. Fowler lives and reads in Valdosta.
