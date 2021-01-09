Have you ever watched "Arthur" on TV? I have.
This is a book with the same characters as "Arthur." I borrowed this book from the lending library. My sister has my mom read it to her all the time.
In this story, D.W. (Arthur’s little sister) decided she was in charge while her Grandma Thora was babysitting. Arthur was not happy because he is the older one.
Their mom and dad were super busy so D.W. took charge. Whenever D.W. did something wrong and made a mess, she blamed it on Arthur.
While making their baby sister's snack, Arthur and D.W. made the largest mess of all.
If you want to know who saved the day and helped clean up the mess, you need to read this story. You can buy it online or borrow it from a library.
M.G. Fowler lives and reads in Valdosta.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.