Have you ever seen a Transformer? I have in this book I am reviewing.
This is one of my brother’s favorite books. He likes action books. My neighbor has three boys, and they gave us this book series.
I would suggest this book for young boys who like action and Transformers.
There are six stories in this book. You can read all about how they save the day in this book.
This book is a Level 1 “Read Together” style book.
This book can be bought on Amazon. Maybe you can add it to your Christmas list?
M.G. Fowler lives and reads in Valdosta.
