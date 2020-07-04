This is the best book for kids who love science and learning. It is for ages 8 and up.
There are over 1,000 internet links that go along with the pages you read. There are also QR codes you can scan to learn more about each topic.
This book teaches you about motors, planes, acids and bases, electricity, bugs, cold and hot air, and more. The list of things you can learn from this book goes on and on.
My favorite part so far is about hydrogen and how it is used. I have not read the whole book because it is 447 pages long. I just flip the pages until I find something that interests me.
My mom ordered this book for me from Amazon. If you are interested in getting this book, ask an adult or add it to your birthday list.
M.G. Fowler, 8, lives and reads in Valdosta.
