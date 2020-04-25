The book that I am reviewing is a great book. This book is a nonfiction book.
If you like history, you will like this book.
The Titanic went out to the sea on April 10, 1912. The Titanic is a big part of history. The Titanic was supposed to be an unsinkable ship.
It was not prepared in case something did happen. Lots of lives were lost during this time.
Do you know why the ship sunk? If you read this book, you will find out.
At the end of this book, a man finds the Titanic with a special invention. Read this book to find out what he used.
This book is good for ages 8 and up. You can find it at your local library and on Amazon.
M.G. Fowler, 8, lives in Valdosta.
