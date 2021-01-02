This is a great Bible story. It tells about a young boy, named David. He was not even in the army.
The army was afraid of Goliath. If you want to find out how big the soldier was, you need to read this book.
David was able to defeat Goliath, to find out how he did this as a little boy, please read this book. You can also find this story in the Bible. It is in 1 Samuel 17.
I read this book to my brother and he loves it. I like this book because it has nice pictures to look at.
This is a board book but is great for any age, even adults. You can find out the answer to the question that I asked if you read this book. You can find this book on Amazon or maybe at your local library.
M.G. Fowler lives and reads in Valdosta.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.