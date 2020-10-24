The school story is great. I think this book teaches that at any age you can do anything.
This book tells about a kid who wants to write a book. She uses the pen name Cassandra Day. A pen name is a name that authors use so people reading the book won’t know your real name.
This is a chapter book. It is a paperback book and it is 20 chapters long. If you want to find out more about Cassandra Day you need to read this book.
This is a great book for third grade and up. You can find the book on Audible, Amazon or at your local library. I think you will love this book.
M.G. Fowler lives and reads in Valdosta.
