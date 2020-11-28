I think this is a radical book. This book is a sequel to the book I told you about last week, “The Chalk Box Kid.”
This book is all about painting. In this book, this kid wants to paint a big picture. But he only has small papers. So he asks someone to let him paint their house.
I thought this was very creative.
You can find this book on Amazon. My school curriculum told me to read this book.
If rain clouds do not let any rain out next week, I will tell you about a Christmas story.
My cat wanted to type so this is what my cat typed – “dfkc fclo”!
Hope you had a tasty Thanksgiving.
M.G. Fowler lives and reads in Valdosta.
