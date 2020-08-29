I hope you will find this book and read it. You will learn about history.
It is a great book that I read with my school this year. This book is about immigrants that moved from Sweden to America in 1868.
This is a great book for level 3 readers. I suggest it for kids second grade and up. You can get this book at a library or on Amazon.
I am letting my cat, Cheeto, help me write my article. Here is what he typed, 0020043. I added my cat to my headshot. I hope you enjoyed this book and my article.
M.G. Fowler lives and reads in Valdosta.
