This is a great Easter book. In this story, there is a bunny named Flop.
Do you think Flop has a secret? In this story, there are two kids. The girl is named May and the boy is Joe.
Have you had a bunny? If you did, what was its name? I have never had a bunny. In this book, you can probably guess they are in Georgia. The kids move to Georgia and they go to a pet store and get Flop.
Flop had a secret that only he knew.
During his secret mission, Flop goes all over the State of Georgia visiting different landmarks. Just to name a few Flop went to Turner Field, Savannah, Atlanta and many other places. He went to our town of Valdosta in the story!
In this book, you will find hidden eggs on the pages. There are 20 eggs to find in the pictures.
If the easter bunny does not hide the eggs next, I will review "The Littlest Bunny in Florida."
You can probably find this book at your local library and definitely on Amazon.
M.G. Fowler lives and reads in Valdosta.
