"The Dora Halloween Cat" is a great book.
For Halloween, Dora is going to be a dinosaur and Boots is going to be a banana. In this story, Dora and Boots find a small black cat. The cat says, “I am lost.” The cat must get home in time for the party.
This is a great book for ages 3 to 6.
This is one of my sister’s favorite books. I think if you are around the age of 3 to 6, you will like this book because it has pictures of the characters in place of the character’s name.
You can find this book on Amazon or at your local library.
M.G. Fowler lives and reads in Valdosta.
