Have you ever heard of the chalk box kid? He is a boy who loves to draw with chalk. This story is about a boy whose house had no yard only concrete.
His teacher asked him to make a garden. One day, all his friends followed him from school and made fun of him for not having a real garden.
Next door was a burnt-down chalk factory. He found a little bit of chalk that was not burnt. He started drawing and made himself a garden drawing.
If you are interested in chalk and drawing, then you would love this book. You can find this book on Amazon.
If the scissors do not cut the paper, I will tell you about the sequel to “The Chalk Box Kid” next week. See if you can discover what book I will be reviewing next week!
M.G. Fowler lives and reads in Valdosta.
