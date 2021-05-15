This story is fiction. It has bears that talk and live like humans do. I think you will like this book because it has the characters from the Berenstain Bear family.
I like this series and set of characters. My favorite character in this book is Papa Bear because he has lots of emotions. He starts out not happy but ends up having fun.
In this book, the bear’s friends moved away to Big Bear City. Their house was for sale.
Brother Bear hopes there are cubs that get to move into the empty house. Sister Bear hopes that girl cubs move in. The house sells and a family of Panda Bears moves in.
Do you think any Panda cubs move in?
You can get this book on Amazon or from a library. I think this book is good for kindergarten to fourth grade. I am in the third grade and can read and enjoy this book.
M.G. Fowler lives and reads in Valdosta.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.