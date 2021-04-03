This is a great Easter book. This book is all about the true Easter story.
When you open to the first page of this book, it has a Bible verse. Here is the Bible verse. Mark 16:6 “He has risen!”
In this book, Brother, Sister and Honey Bear are thinking about Easter candy. Their Sunday school teacher hears them talking about Easter candy. To find out what she says you need to read this book.
You can find the Easter story in the Bible. It is in these books Matthew, Mark, Luke and John. Please read the Easter story with your family or to yourself.
You can find this book on Amazon or at your local library.
Remember … it’s not about the bunny, it’s about the Lamb.
M.G. Fowler lives and reads in Valdosta.
