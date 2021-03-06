This is book is a great book and the next in the series that I reviewed last week. In this book, “The Adventures of Noah’s Flying Car Through Turkey,” you may not know some of the places.
Here are the places they went: Pamukkale, Hagia Sophia, Ephesus and Cappadocia. At the end of this review, I will give you the facts the book gives about these places.
One thing I liked was when Noah was at a restaurant, he gets a dessert called the Turkish delight. I wonder if it is tasty?
These are the facts I want to share that I learned. I am not going to do all of them so you need to read the book to learn more about Turkey.
Pamukkale: Pamukkale was formed 400,000 years ago.
Cappadocia: There are more than 600 carved churches here.
Ephesus: Ephesus was an ancient Greek city.
Hagia Sophia: It was built in 537AD.
You can find this book on Amazon. I like this book because it is written by a young boy around my age. He is a very good writer.
I think all ages could learn from this book. Enjoy learning about Turkey. I am going to ask my mom if I can get book 3 in the series, they go to China!
Would you like to learn about China?
M.G. Fowler lives and reads in Valdosta.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.