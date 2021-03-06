This is book is a great book and the next in the series that I reviewed last week. In this book, “The Adventures of Noah’s Flying Car Through Turkey,” you may not know some of the places. 

Here are the places they went: Pamukkale, Hagia Sophia, Ephesus and Cappadocia. At the end of this review, I will give you the facts the book gives about these places. 

One thing I liked was when Noah was at a restaurant, he gets a dessert called the Turkish delight. I wonder if it is tasty? 

These are the facts I want to share that I learned. I am not going to do all of them so you need to read the book to learn more about Turkey.

Pamukkale: Pamukkale was formed 400,000 years ago.

Cappadocia: There are more than 600 carved churches here.

Ephesus: Ephesus was an ancient Greek city.

Hagia Sophia: It was built in 537AD.

You can find this book on Amazon. I like this book because it is written by a young boy around my age. He is a very good writer. 

I think all ages could learn from this book. Enjoy learning about Turkey. I am going to ask my mom if I can get book 3 in the series, they go to China! 

Would you like to learn about China?

M.G. Fowler lives and reads in Valdosta.

