This is an amazing book. Take the adventure to Mexico by reading this one!
In this story, Noah and his friends go to Mexico. To find out why he wanted to go to Mexico and how he got there, you need to enjoy this book. In this book, they go to some places you might not know about. This book is educational and interesting.
I think it is neat because the author of this book is a 10-year-old boy. The boy is selling this book and some of the money goes to help with the COVID response fund. This is a good example of how to love others.
You can find this book on Amazon. Noah’s Adventure books were introduced to me by Dean Poling, the editor at The Valdosta Daily Times.
If you do read this book, I hope you enjoy it. I liked it so much, I asked my parents to order me “The Adventures of Noah’s Flying Car Through Turkey.”
When you are reading this review, I’ll be waiting on my porch for my Amazon delivery!
M.G. Fowler lives and reads in Valdosta.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.