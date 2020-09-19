“The Adventures Of Cooper: The Fire Breathing Machine” – by Susan Jones and illustrated by Mary Evelyn A. Tucker – is a beautiful book written by my little sister’s favorite teacher. It is a new release.
My mom bought it as soon as it was for sale on Amazon. It is book two in the series. You may remember, I reviewed the first book already.
My cat, Cheeto, wanted to help me write this article. Here is what he wrote, "hi."
In this book, Cooper, the star, tries to save his mom from the fire-breathing dragon. Do not be scared, the fire-breathing dragon is really just the clothes dryer.
This is a great book for ages 3 to 103. If you like funny books about dogs, you will love this book. You can find it on Amazon. Buy a copy to enjoy and support a local writer.
I hope you like this book as much as I did.
M.G. Fowler lives and reads in Valdosta.
