Part of the Usborne Library of Fantasy and Adventure
If you like action and excitement, you will think this is an amazing book.
This is a great book for third-graders and up. This book tells the story of Robin Hood. This story has been passed down for many, many years.
Robin Hood is a skilled man. He was able to protect Sherwood Forest.
Robin got put in a tower but was able to escape. To find out how Robin got out, read this book. I like this book because it is full of action.
You can find this book at your library or on Amazon. It has 12 chapters to read. We read one chapter a day. My mom bought this book from Sonlight for our homeschool reading.
M.G. Fowler lives and reads in Valdosta.
