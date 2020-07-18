This is a great book for ages 3 to 7. This book is one of my sister’s favorite books.
This book is all about being brave, but not being mean about it. Shelia Ray is a mouse. This is a fiction story.
Sheila Rae was brave, but she was bragging about it. She got scared one day but her sister did not get scared. Her sister was kind to her, and she learned from that.
You can get this book online or from a library.
Deuteronomy 31:6: "Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid or terrified because of them, for the Lord your God goes with you; he will never leave you nor forsake you."
M.G. Fowler, 8, lives and reads in Valdosta.
