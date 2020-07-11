This is a great book because you must have a flashlight or a lamp to see the secrets hidden inside.
I think this book is great for any age. My whole family enjoys this book. You shine a light through the back of the page and hidden pictures show up.
This book teaches you about sea creatures, the names of sea creatures and what they eat.
What is your favorite sea creature? Mine is a shark.
We got this book from the Shine-a-Light Book series. We have a few books like this.
You can find this book on Amazon. I got this book for my birthday. I suggest you ask your parents to get you this book if you like underwater animals.
M.G. Fowler, 8, lives and reads in Valdosta.
