I listened to this book with my family on audio. It is one of the greatest books I have ever listened to.
This book takes place on the prairie a long time ago. In this story, a person comes to live at their house. Her name is Sarah. She is plain and tall.
Can you guess why that is the title of this book? Sarah is from Maine. She ends up staying on the prairie and something exciting happens at the end of the story.
To find out more about this book you just need to read or listen to it. There is another book by the same author, it is called “Skylark.” My sister is going to review that next week.
My parents bought us the movie, “Sarah, Plain, and Tall.” We really enjoy watching movies of the books we read.
You can find this book on Amazon, a local library or audio. My whole family listened to the book and enjoyed it.
This book was reviewed by M.G. Fowler, who lives and reads in Valdosta.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.