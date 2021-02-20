My sister thinks this is one of the best Pinkalicious books ever.
In this book, the kids at school think that black is the new color and if you like pink you are a baby. But we should all know that you can like any color and you are not a baby.
What are your favorite two colors?
My two are red and black. I like these colors because I am a Georgia Bulldog football fan and these are the team colors.
In this book after the kids at school told her that pink is a baby color, Pinkalicious then thought that no one in her school likes pink except her. But when she went to school later she was surprised to see that wasn’t true. To see how she knew that wasn’t true … read this book!
You can find this book on Amazon or at your local library. This book is good for ages 2-6!
M.G. Fowler lives and reads in Valdosta.
